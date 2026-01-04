Union Budget: Govt may carve out a dedicated R&D corpus to boost pulses, cotton output

New Delhi: The government may announce a dedicated research and development (R&D) corpus for pulses and cotton in the Union budget for FY27, as it looks to address India’s persistent yield gaps, two government officials aware of the discussions said. The move aims to curb India's dependence on imports and reduce the harvests' vulnerability to climate shocks, they said. The allocations for research could be carved out from the government's ongoing missions for the crops, they said.