India looks to overhaul disease outbreak response with a regional push

Reflecting on the critical gaps exposed by recent outbreaks, Dr Sujeet Singh, a former NCDC director, said, “India should move beyond the complacent phase' that typically follows a pandemic. Our laboratory detection capacity has been quite limited. During the 2018 nipah outbreak, we faced diagnostic delays that contributed to fatalities because samples had to travel 600 km for testing. Similarly, in the H1N1, nipah and covid-19 outbreaks, the existing laboratories including NCDC and NIV (National Institute of Virology) Pune were overburdened with the samples in the pandemic. To address these vulnerabilities, the country needs a robust network of at least 15 BSL-3 laboratories and a dedicated BSL-4 facility for human samples."