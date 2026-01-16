Budget may bring booster shot for drug testing labs, regulatory manpower
In response to global scrutiny, the Indian government will likely announce plans to set up new drug testing labs and increase regulatory manpower in the budget.
The government is likely to announce setting up of new drug testing laboratories and an increase in regulatory manpower in the upcoming Union budget, according to three government officials aware of the deliberations. Amid increased global scrutiny on India’s pharmaceutical exports, the move to revamp an existing scheme on drug regulation aims to tighten oversight of a $60-billion industry that supplies nearly a fifth of the world’s generic medicines.