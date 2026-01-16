In one of the most damning incidents, Indian-manufactured cough syrups have over the last few years been linked to over 140 deaths globally, including in countries such as Gambia, Uzbekistan and Cameroon, due to ethylene glycol poisoning. In India too, recent tragedies linked to ‘Coldrif’ syrup led to at least 24 deaths in late 2025. Eye drops manufactured in the country have also been linked to adverse reactions in the US.