Budget Expectations: Need for higher allocations in e-sports skills2 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 02:52 PM IST
After regulatory stability, the e-sports sector hopes for budgetary allocation towards skill development, training and education
With the announcement of MeitY as the nodal agency and the recent policy announcements relating to online gaming and E-sports in India, the year 2023 has started for the sector positively. This makes the industry more optimistic about the upcoming Union Budget 2023.