With the announcement of MeitY as the nodal agency and the recent policy announcements relating to online gaming and E-sports in India, the year 2023 has started for the sector positively. This makes the industry more optimistic about the upcoming Union Budget 2023.

Gaming and e-sports are developing industries offering immense scope for growth. With its right demographics, higher internet penetration rate and availability of developers and programmers, India can leapfrog other countries to emerge as a significant gaming hub. It is estimated that it can thereby create additional 2 lakh jobs in the next five years.

"With the government's focus on skill development, resources must be channelled to support training and education in advanced technologies that will enable our youth to make a career in gaming, and consistent budgetary allocation on this front will set the wheels in motion," said Mr Yash Sheel Srivastava, Managing Director, Asia Pacific, Coda Payments.

Yash adds, "given its dynamic and nascent nature, further stakeholder consultation in emerging

law and policy areas can help create a healthy ecosystem for this fledgling industry. As it is an emerging sector, users need to know their responsibilities, publishers and platforms need to know the rules they will be accountable for."

"Having said that, there is scope for rationalization of tax rates as well, which will act as a booster for responsible companies and promote the sector overall."

The latest notification giving regulatory recognition and sanctity to the online gaming industry and e-sports is the first step. It is commendable as it seeks to nurture the sector on the pillars of responsible gaming. The fact that this regulatory sanctity is coming from the central government means more certainty – which is the silver lining for stakeholders, including investors. Going forward, the sector hopes that this momentum will continue.

This combination will lead to more investments in gaming and the AGVC (Animation, Gaming, Visual Effects and Comics) segment and make it a potent contributor to India's GDP. In addition, the gaming sector's growth will spur demand for goods in the telecom and technology sector, percolating the ultimate benefits to a broader section of the economy.