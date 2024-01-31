Budget 2024: Ram Mandir, Nari Shakti features in Prez Murmu's first address in new Parliament building | 10 points
In her address to Parliament, President Droupadi Murmu lauded the women's reservation bill and officially inaugurated the Budget Session.
President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on 31 January wherein she praised the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill). With her address marked the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. Subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9. Furthermore, she said, “I am confident that we will have a positive discussion in this new (Parliament) building."