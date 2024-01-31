President Droupadi Murmu addressed a joint sitting of Parliament on 31 January wherein she praised the passing of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill). With her address marked the start of the Budget Session of Parliament. Subject to the exigencies of government business, the session may conclude on February 9. Furthermore, she said, “I am confident that we will have a positive discussion in this new (Parliament) building."

In her first address to the joint sitting in the new Parliament building, she said, “I hail the members for the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (women's reservation bill)." Ahead of the session, PM Modi hailed “festival of Nari Shakti" and talked about Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and President Droupadi Murmu.

The Prime Minister also expressed confidence for a third term return, presuming a hattrick win for the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Polls. “We are going to follow the tradition of presenting a full budget after the new government is formed," he said.

Here are 10 key points from President's first address to the joint sitting in the new Parliament building:

1. Speaking on the new parliament building, she said, “This is my first address in the new Parliament building. This new (Parliament) building has been constructed during the beginning of the 'Amrit Kaal' and it has the essence of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'."

2. President Murmu asserted that 2023 was a historic year for the country when it maintained the tag of being the fastest-growing major economy. She said, “The year 2023 was a historic year for India, when it grew the fastest among major economies despite global crisis. India grew about 7.5 per cent for two consecutive quarters." In last 10 years, we have seen India becoming one of the top five economies from 'Fragile 5', President said. In her address, she also spoke on country's inflation and said that “the country's rate of inflation was in double digits which is now within 4 per cent."

3. Speaking of poverty eradication, citing the NITI Aayog report, the President said that in the 10-year rule of my govt, nearly 25 crore people have came out of poverty.

4. The President also spoke on the Ayodhya Ram Temple, Abrogation of Article 370 and triple talaq. She said, "(People were) hopeful of construction of Ram Temple (in Ayodhya) for centuries and that dream has been fulfilled now. (People also) wanted the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. Now, Article 370 is also history." “This Parliament has made a strict law against triple talaq."

5. "My government has also implemented 'One Rank One Pension'. Former armed forces officials have received around ₹1 lakh crore since the implementation of OROP," says President said.

6. “If we look at various dimensions of economy, the confidence that India is in right direction grows," President said in her address. In the last decade, the President added, “my government has made good governance and transparency the main foundation of every institution."

7. She also said that the BJP-led NDA government has continuously worked on making it easy to do business in India and creating a suitable environment for it. President Murmu also emphasized the government's commitment to empower MSMEs and small entrepreneurs.

8. The President during her address called Made in India Defence equipment is pride of the nation.

9. Prez Murmu also spoke on utilization of tax to empower youth, women, farmers, poor. She said, “A big portion of tax has been utilised to empower youth, women, farmers, poor. My govt believes the grand edifice of a developed India will stand on 4 strong pillars of youth power, women power, farmers, poor."

10. President Droupadi Murmu's government is committed to making India a major space power, benefiting humanity and boosting India's share in the space economy. "My Government is working towards making India, a major space power of the world. This is a mode to make human life better. This is also an effort to increase India's share in the space economy. Important decisions have been taken for the expansion of India's space program. Several new space startups have been formed. The day is not far when India's Gaganyaan will go into the space."

