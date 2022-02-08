Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address in the Rajya Sabha today in the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

The debate on the motion of thanks to the President's Address in Rajya Sabha concluded on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister replied to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address in the Lok Sabha.

Listing out the achievements of his government, PM said that India is poised to have 100 unicorns and some of them have the potential to be multi-national companies. The Prime Minister said that policies of government have spawned the growth of unicorns.

The 2022 Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the budget session is being held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part will take place from March 14 to April 8.

President Ram Nath Kovind on January 31 addressed the Joint session of the Parliament and informed that the inflow of 48 billion dollars in investment in the first seven months of the current financial year was a testimony to the belief that the global investor community has in India's growth story.

