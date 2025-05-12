Budh Purnima 2025: From schools, banks to stock market — What's open or closed on Monday, May 12?

Budh Purnima 2025: On Monday, May 12, Buddha Purnima will be commemorated across the globe to mark the birth anniversary of Prince Siddhartha Gautama, the founder of Buddhism, who attained enlightenment. Majorly celebrated in East, South East and South Asia, Buddha Purnima is observed on a full moon day, typically in the month of April or May. On this occasion, several institutions such as schools, colleges, banks, the stock market, etc, are expected to be closed.
Here's a list of what's open and closed on Buddha Purnima —
Banks in some parts of the country will be closed on Monday, May 12 2025, according to the RBI calendar. Banks will remain shut in cities including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bhopal, Dehradun, Itanagar, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla and Srinagar on Monday.
Schools across the country, including states and union territories such as Delhi. Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal etc will remain closed on Monday, May 12 due to Budh Purnima.
