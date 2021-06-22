Bueno Finance raises $3 million in seed funding by Goat Capital and JAM Fund

Y Combinator-backed fintech startup Bueno Finance on Tuesday announced that it has raised $3 million in its seed round from a slew of investors such as Goat Capital, JAM Fund, Olive Tree Capital, Good Water Capital, and others from Silicon Valley.

The Gurugram-based startup will use the funds to expand the product offerings and strengthen its team across engineering, product, sales, credit and operations, to support its accelerated growth plans. According to the announcement made by the company marquee Indian Angel investors Kunal Shah, Anupam Mittal have also participated in the round.

The fintech startup was launched in October 2019 by Saurav Gandhi and Sandeep Arora, with the mission of providing financial solutions to the next billion users in India. Bueno Finance is a credit-focused neobank for India’s middle and lower-middle-income segment.

“Only 10% of the formal credit (mostly secured) goes to 45% households of India earning approximately $200-$400 a month. Bueno Finance wants to democratize credit along with other financial services to this massive segment," said Saurav Gandhi, co-founder and CEO, Bueno Finance.

“We are growing very rapidly and plan to acquire multiple partners for customer acquisition. Bueno is partnering with quality employers to fulfill its mission, which ensures a win-win arrangement for the customer and the employer," he added.

With Bueno Finance, consumers can seamlessly get access to a credit line, build their financial health, save, and spend in smarter ways.

Bueno provides a UPI handle, which is backed by a credit line approved by Bueno Finance; this can be used to transact at any online merchant. Through the app, customers can also use this credit line to transact in the offline world via QR codes available at every merchant.

