At least 10 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. The cause of the building collapse in Bhiwandi has not been ascertained yet. A police team and fire brigade have left for the spot.

No deaths in the building collapse have been reported so far.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.