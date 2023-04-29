Building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 10 feared trapped

At least 10 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. The cause of the building collapse in Bhiwandi has not been ascertained yet. A police team and fire brigade have left for the spot.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
At least 10 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. The cause of the building collapse in Bhiwandi has not been ascertained yet. A police team and fire brigade have left for the spot.
No deaths in the building collapse have been reported so far.
No deaths in the building collapse have been reported so far.
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.