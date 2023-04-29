Hello User
Home / News / Building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, 10 feared trapped

1 min read . 02:23 PM IST Livemint
A building collapsed in Bhiwandi area

At least 10 people are feared trapped after a building collapsed in the Bhiwandi area of Maharashtra on Saturday. The cause of the building collapse in Bhiwandi has not been ascertained yet. A police team and fire brigade have left for the spot.

No deaths in the building collapse have been reported so far.

This is a breaking news report, more details are being updated.

