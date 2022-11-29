Fear and panic swept a Congress rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana when a stray bull entered the ground where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was addressing the audience. A video of the incident was shared on social media by several users. The video shows Ashok Gehlot addressing the audience when a bull invades the rally, triggering panic among the attendees.

As the bull ran among the attendees, Ashok Gehlot advised the crowd to stay calm. Ashok Gehlot also said that he has been seeing such things for some time and blamed the Bharatiya Janata party (BJP) of leaving a bull or a cow during the Congress rallies.

Ashok Gehlot said the BJP was sending these to disrupt the Congress gatherings. “It is a conspiracy of the BJP. They often adopt this tactic to disturb Congress meetings," Ashok Gehlot was quoted as saying.

Gujarat will vote in two phases on 1 and 5 December. In the Gujarat Assembly election 2022, a three-cornered contest is expected among the BJP, Congress, and the AAP, a new entrant in the high stake election.

The votes polled during the two phases of the Gujarat Assembly election will be counted on 8 December. A long campaign by political parties with allegations and counter-allegations came to an end on Tuesday evening as votes are all set to be cast for phase 1 of the Assembly elections in Gujarat on 1 December.

While the BJP is looking to retain its 27-year-long rule in the state, the Congress is hoping to ride the 'anti-incumbency' to come to power. The Aam Aadmi Party, which could not open its account in the 2017 Assembly elections, is looking to make in-roads to yet another state after Punjab with its party chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming to form a government with over 90 seats.

