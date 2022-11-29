Bull enters Congress rally in Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot says ‘it’s BJP conspiracy'1 min read . Updated: 29 Nov 2022, 07:25 PM IST
- The video shows Ashok Gehlot addressing the audience when a bull invades the rally, triggering panic among the attendees
Fear and panic swept a Congress rally in Gujarat’s Mehsana when a stray bull entered the ground where Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot was addressing the audience. A video of the incident was shared on social media by several users. The video shows Ashok Gehlot addressing the audience when a bull invades the rally, triggering panic among the attendees.