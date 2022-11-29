Bull enters Congress rally in Gujarat, Ashok Gehlot says ‘it’s BJP conspiracy'

While the BJP is looking to retain its 27-year-long rule in the state, the Congress is hoping to ride the 'anti-incumbency' to come to power. The Aam Aadmi Party, which could not open its account in the 2017 Assembly elections, is looking to make in-roads to yet another state after Punjab with its party chief Arvind Kejriwal claiming to form a government with over 90 seats.

