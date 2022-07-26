Bullet-proof jackets, swarm drones: Govt approves defence purchases worth over ₹28 cr2 min read . 08:31 PM IST
- To give a boost to the ‘Atmanirbharta in defence’, the defence ministry has approved arms procurement proposals worth over ₹28 crore
The Defence Ministry has approved the procurement of military equipment and weapons worth ₹28,000 crore to give a boost to the 'Atmanirbharta' in defence. The military equipment includes swarm drones and close-quarter battle carbines to bolster the overall combat prowess of the armed forces along the northern and western borders.
"Considering the demand for enhanced protection against the threat of enemy snipers to our troops deployed along the Line of Control, and in close combat operations in counter-terrorism scenario, the DAC accorded AoN for bulletproof jackets with Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection," the defence ministry said.
The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The procurement of military equipment worth over ₹26 crore came amid India's lingering border row with China in eastern Ladakh.
"The Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for capital acquisition proposals of the armed forces amounting to ₹28,732 crore was accorded by the DAC," the defence ministry said in a statement.
The DAC also approved bulletproof jackets with "Indian Standard BIS VI level of protection".
"To combat the current complex paradigm of conventional and hybrid warfare and counter-terrorism at the LAC and Eastern Borders, AoN for induction of approx. 4 lakhs of Close Quarter Battle Carbines for the services have also been accorded by the DAC," the defence ministry said.
"In the recent conflicts across the world, drone technology proved to be a force multiplier in military operations. Accordingly, to augment the Indian Army's capability in modern warfare, AoN for procurement of Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarms has been accorded by the DAC under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category," the ministry added.
The DAC has also approved the Navy's proposal to procure an upgraded 1250KW capacity Marine Gas Turbine Generator for power generation application onboard Kolkata class of ships through Indian Industry. This will give a major boost to the indigenous manufacturing of gas turbine generators.
