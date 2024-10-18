Bullet-riddled body of non-local found in J&K’s Shopian, terrorist attack suspected

A bullet-riddled body of non-local was found in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Friday, October 18, trigging speculation of a terrorist attack. The body was recovered from Wachi area of Zainapora in the south Kashmir district, police said. The victim has not been identified.

The body has been taken to a hospital for medico-legal formalities, the officials said. An investigation has been initiated.

The attack on the non-local has come two days after Omar Abdullah took oath as the chief minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. A day after taking oath, Omar Abdullah on Thursday chaired his first cabinet meeting. The meeting was held at Civil Secretariat in Srinagar.