Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on December 6 informed the House that wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Congress MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana.

What did Rajya Sabha Chairman say in the House? The Chairman while informing the House mentioned that an investigation on this is underway. "I here by inform the members that during the routine anti-sabotage check of the chamber after the adjournment of the House yesterday. Apparently, a wad of currency notes was recovered by the security officials from seat number 222 which is presently allotted to Abhishek Manu Singhvi, elected from the state of Telangana. The matter was brought to my notice, and I made sure an investigation takes place and the same is underway."

Abhishek Manu Singhvi denies claim Taking to X, Singhvi also updated a video and issued a statement, "Heard of it first time now. Never heard of it till now! I carry one 500 rs note when I go to RS. First time heard of it. I reached inside house at 12.57 pm yday and house rose at 1 pm; then I sat in canteen till 01.30 pm with Sh Ayodhya Rami Reddy then I left Parliament! Pl quote me if u do fully"