New Delhi: To reduce India’s high burn-related mortality rates and standardise care across hospitals, the Centre has issued comprehensive treatment guidelines that formalise first-aid practices and discourage the use of common household remedies, according to two officials and a document seen by Mint.
No ice, no toothpaste: Govt rolls out evidence-based treatment protocols for burn injuries
SummaryThe govt is planning to replace home-based, unequal burn care with a uniform, evidence-based protocol to reduce deaths and disability. Will it work?
New Delhi: To reduce India’s high burn-related mortality rates and standardise care across hospitals, the Centre has issued comprehensive treatment guidelines that formalise first-aid practices and discourage the use of common household remedies, according to two officials and a document seen by Mint.