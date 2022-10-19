Bursting, selling firecrackers this Diwali in Delhi can land you in jail

While the Delhi government has banned bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the national capital considering the worsening air quality, if you still might end up getting your hands on some, it might land you in jail. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that purchasing and bursting firecrackers in Delhi will punishable with a fine of ₹200 and six months in jail.

