Bursting, selling firecrackers this Diwali in Delhi can land you in jail

While the Delhi government has banned bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the national capital considering the worsening air quality, if you still might end up getting your hands on some, it might land you in jail. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that purchasing and bursting firecrackers in Delhi will punishable with a fine of ₹200 and six months in jail.
While the Delhi government has banned bursting firecrackers on Diwali in the national capital considering the worsening air quality, if you still might end up getting your hands on some, it might land you in jail. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has announced that purchasing and bursting firecrackers in Delhi will punishable with a fine of ₹200 and six months in jail.
Gopal Rai also announced that those caught manufacturing, storing and selling firecrackers in Delhi will be jailed for three years. They will also be fined ₹5,000 under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.
Gopal Rai also announced that those caught manufacturing, storing and selling firecrackers in Delhi will be jailed for three years. They will also be fined ₹5,000 under Section 9B of the Explosives Act.
“The purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of ₹200 and six months in jail under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Manufacturing, storing, firecrackers in Delhi punishable with fine up to ₹5,000 and three years in jail," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
“The purchase and bursting of firecrackers in Delhi will be punishable with a fine of ₹200 and six months in jail under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Manufacturing, storing, firecrackers in Delhi punishable with fine up to ₹5,000 and three years in jail," Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.
To ensure the ban on firecrackers is maintained so that the air quality doesn’t get worse during the festival and the winter season, the Delhi government has sent up a total of 408 teams to implement the ban in Delhi.
To ensure the ban on firecrackers is maintained so that the air quality doesn’t get worse during the festival and the winter season, the Delhi government has sent up a total of 408 teams to implement the ban in Delhi.
The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.
The Delhi Police has set up 210 teams under assistant commissioners of police, while the Revenue Department has set up 165 teams and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee has constituted 33 teams.
In September, the Delhi government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.
In September, the Delhi government re-imposed a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers till January 1, including on Diwali, a practice it has been following for the last two years.
Gopal Rai said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on 21 October. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.
Gopal Rai said a public awareness campaign, "Diye Jalao Patakhe Nahi", will be launched on 21 October. The Delhi government will light 51,000 diyas at Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday.
The Delhi minister said 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.
The Delhi minister said 188 cases of violations have been detected and 2,917 kg firecrackers seized till October 16.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.