Bus blasts in Israel: Multiple explosions near Tel Aviv; PM Netanyahu orders ’intensive’ operation in West Bank

Bus blasts in Israel: In what appears to be a terror attack, bus blasts shook central Israel on Thursday. According to Israeli Police, bombs on three buses exploded in the central city of Bat Yam. Israeli police further revealed that four explosive devices were found in buses in Bat Yam and Holon, AFP reported. However, no injuries were reported in the bomb blast.

Amid suspected mass attack, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the military to carry out an "intensive" operation in the West Bank following multiple explosions on buses near Tel Aviv on Thursday. PM Benjamin Netanyahu held a security meeting after the explosions rocked the country. Netanyahu's office described the explosions as an attempted mass attack.

Palestinian terrorist organisations under scanner Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz blamed "Palestinian terrorist organisations" of carrying out the blasts. The police said in a statement said, "Preliminary report - Suspected terror attack. Multiple reports have been received of explosions involving several buses at different locations in Bat Yam," AFP reported. As per the report, three devices exploded on buses while two were being defused.

"Police bomb disposal units are scanning for additional suspicious objects. We urge the public to avoid the areas and remain alert for any suspicious items," the statement added.

After this incident, instructions have been issued across Israel urging bus drivers countrywide to stop and inspect their vehicles for additional explosive devices. Police commander from central Israel, Haim Sargarof, indicated that the blasts were set off using the devices similar to those found in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

As per the official statement, the Prime Minister will hold a security assessment soon on the IED (improvised-explosive-device) incidents in the Dan (central) area. This follows military announcement that it would intensify counter-terrorism operations in the West Bank and that it had blocked entry points in certain areas, Reuters reported.

