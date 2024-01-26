Business barely makes a mark in Padma roll call
Summary
- The share of businesspersons in the Padma honours list has dwindled since a high of 10.9% in 2010. In 2024, just 3% of the 132 recipients were from the field of ‘trade and industry’, not much of an increase from 2023
Just four persons from the world of business were named for the country’s top civilian honours ahead of Republic Day, the least-represented major field for the Padma awards this year. Their share among all recipients—3% of 132 awardees—has been tiny for two years in a row, a Mint analysis of data from the home affairs ministry showed.