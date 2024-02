Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 5

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 7

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

FRIDAY, Feb. 9

PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

