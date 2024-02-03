Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

All times are Eastern.

MONDAY, Feb. 5 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

TUESDAY, Feb. 6

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

CVS Health Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Walt Disney Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

THURSDAY, Feb. 8

WASHINGTON — Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, noon.

FRIDAY, Feb. 9 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

PepsiCo Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

