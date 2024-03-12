Business Frequent Flyers Are Failing to Lower Their Carbon Footprint
Most large corporations lack credible plans to reduce emissions from their employees’ flights, according to a report from Transport & Environment.
(Bloomberg) -- Most of the world’s largest companies are failing to set ambitious targets to reduce their employees’ emissions from flying, according to a new report from Brussels-based nonprofit Transport & Environment. Just 17% of 328 global companies analyzed by T&E have credible plans to reduce corporate flying emissions.