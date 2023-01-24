Business news Live Updates: India's first green bond to be sold at a 'greenium'

24 Jan 2023, 12:36 PM IST
India's first green bond to be sold at a 'greenium'
The Indian government expects to issue its first green bonds at a 'greenium,' with yields below prevailing market rates, and has identified 400 billion rupees ($4.92 billion) in projects that can be funded with the proceeds, said two government sources.
The government plans to raise 160 billion rupees through green bonds for the current fiscal ending March 31, with the first tranche of 80 billion rupees scheduled for auction on Wednesday.
The proceeds would be used for 'green' projects such as solar power, wind and small hydro projects and other public sector projects that help reduce the economy's carbon footprint.
The government is expecting a green premium, or 'greenium,' on prices to push yields 5-10 basis points (bps) below sovereign bonds, based on the strong response and interest from global and local investors.
Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation
Iran on Tuesday strongly condemned new sanctions imposed by the European Union and Britain and said it would retaliate, after the West stepped up pressure on Iran over its crackdown on protests.
"The Islamic Republic will soon announce the list of new sanctions against the human rights violators of EU and England," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in a statement.
The European Union imposed sanctions on more than 30 Iranian officials and organisations, including units of the powerful Revolutionary Guards, blaming them for a "brutal" crackdown on unrest and other human rights abuses.
US Justice Department to sue Google over market dominance
The US Justice Department is expected to sue Alphabet Inc.’s Google today because of search engine’s dominance over the digital advertising market, according to reports. The lawsuit will mark the Justice Department’s second monopoly case against the company, which is the No. 1 player in the $278.6 billion US digital-ad market, controlling most of the technology used to buy, sell and serve online advertising.
The lawsuit would also be the fifth major case in the US challenging the company’s business practices. State attorneys general have filed three separate suits against Google, alleging it dominates the markets for online search, advertising technology and apps on the Android mobile platform in violation of antitrust laws.
Axis Bank shares fall nearly 3 pc after Q3 results
Shares of Axis Bank declined nearly 3 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday after the bank's December quarter results failed to cheer investors. The stock fell 2.68 per cent to ₹908.35 apiece in early trade on the BSE. On the NSE, it declined 2.59 per cent to ₹908.50 apiece. The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 178.1 points or 0.29 per cent higher at 61,119.77 in morning trade.
In a regulatory filing on Monday, private sector lender Axis Bank reported a 62 per cent surge in profit at ₹5,853 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, driven by increase in net interest income and decline in bad loans.
Its net profit on standalone basis stood at ₹3,614 crore in the same quarter of the preceding financial year.
India's services exports to cross USD 300 bn target for this fiscal: Goyal
India's external services exports are expected to register about 20 per cent growth in this fiscal and cross the USD 300 billion target despite global economic uncertainties, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has said. The upswing is on the back of outbound shipments doing extremely well.
He said that on the merchandise front also, exports are registering healthy growth despite the world being under recession, huge inflationary pressure , and overstocking of various commodities.
With all these stress, where every global leader is talking of “very" tough times, India's exports rose 9 per cent year-on-year during April-December 2022-23.
Pakistan Minister: Need to probe external hand in power failure
Pakistan Energy minister has hinted at a sabotage angle a day after the country plunged into darkness following the national grid failure. He claimed, ‘Need to probe if there was an external interference, like an internet attack, although that’s less likely."
All 1,112 grid stations have now been restored and electricity would be fully restored across the country once power generation units were back up. The outage, which began on Monday morning during the peak winter season, is the second major grid failure to hit the nation of 220 million people since October, though there are partial blackouts almost daily.
New Zealand's Ardern bids emotional farewell on last day as PM
New Zealand's Jacinda Ardern bid farewell in an emotional speech on her last day as prime minister. Days after her statement ‘no more in the tank’ 42-year-old told a gathering of politicians and reporters,"Thank you from the bottom of my heart for the greatest privilege of my life,"
She will resign on Wednesday and be replaced by the new Labour party leader, Chris Hipkins.
Ardern, along with Hipkins and opposition politicians, were making an annual visit to Ratana, where a weeklong celebration is held for the birth of Maori prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana.
IIT Campus in South Goa soon: CM Sawant
A campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will come up in South Goa and efforts are on to identify a suitable land for it, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said. The state government had earlier identified a land for setting up the IIT campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa district, but the project was then scrapped following violent protests by locals in 2021.
Nigeria to slow interest rate hikes before elections
Nigeria’s central bank is poised to temper the pace of interest-rate increases after inflation unexpectedly slowed from a 17-year high in December, a sign that it may have peaked.
The first drop since November 2021 took the annual inflation rate to 21.3% and caused some economists to reconsider past predictions for an increase in borrowing costs. Others are forecasting that policymakers will significantly slow their most aggressive monetary tightening in 12 years, a month before Africa’s largest economy holds presidential elections.
(Courtesy Bloomberg)