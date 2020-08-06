‘Covid-19 is double trouble for the Himalayan population’

The mountain people need the safety net from the government. They need jobs and some sort of monetary help. Governments are putting in a lot of investments but they need to focus on issues around sustainability and green growth. If we are spending so much money on recovery, can we ensure that the money is spent with a long-term point of view? For instance, if we are giving funds, we need to ensure that women who have to manage on their own are getting the funds. The ethnic groups too need focused and consistent help. The aim should be green recovery. Oil and gas might seem like an easier investment right now, especially with the oil prices down. But let’s have an eye on wind, solar energy and good practice hydropower.