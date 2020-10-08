'I feel like a soldier on the border guarding my covid hospital’

I was nervous when my boss (at Security & Intelligence Services India) told our entire team we had to report to work every day from early March. The section of Safdarjung Hospital I had guarded for two years was suddenly turned into a covid-19 ward. The roads were empty (because of the nationwide lockdown), but our hospital was always full. Every day hundreds of people would come, looking scared and asking for directions to the covid-19 ward. After showing them the way, we would sanitize everything, from ourselves to the open area the visitor had covered. Those moments were very scary. I used to think to myself, “What if I get covid-19 while checking the temperature of that visitor? That man was coughing a lot."