A cut-and-dried model to reduce farm wastage

The startup has also been working on the margins to provide cost benefits to buyers and additional income to farmers. For example, tomatoes that have scratch marks fetch a lower price in the market because they’re not good-looking. But they’re of perfectly good quality for food processing. Similarly, tomatoes and onions smaller in size are considered ‘B grade’ while their nutritive content and taste are the same if not better. Now farmers get a ready market for all their produce, and food processing companies also get cost benefits on procurement for better margins on their final products. The primary focus of the startup going forward is scaling up its clusters of micro-entrepreneurs. Currently, the dryers can process 45 kinds of produce. The more the better for the women farmers to use them all through the year. “We have also been able to reduce the hardware cost by 50% and aim to make it one-fourth," says Tidke.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}