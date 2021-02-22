A greenhouse in a box for small farmers

Kheyti’s focus on small farmers has attracted the interest of US-based impact investment firm Acumen. “We know a lot of startups who say they will improve farmers’ income and all that. For us, it is important to understand how exactly they are able to do that," says Mahesh Yagnaraman, India country director of Acumen. “Most of the agritech funding has been going to platforms connecting buyers and sellers, and we are yet to see how much farmers are actually benefiting from them. Very few investments are going to startups with a smallholder farmer focus. We chose to back Kheyti because they are very committed to small farmer income going up, and that is also our core thesis."