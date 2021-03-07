A regulated growth

A regulated growth1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2021, 10:06 PM IST
Legal cannabis is only about 7% of the overall market, but many hope that the laws will be relaxed for its recreational use, boosting growth even further.
Legal cannabis is only about 7% of the overall market, but many hope that the laws will be relaxed for its recreational use, boosting growth even further.
Many countries have made cannabis legal for medical use, driving its growth. Legal cannabis is only about 7% of the overall market, but many hope that the laws will be relaxed for its recreational use, boosting growth even further.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.