Home >News >Business Of Life >A responsibility and an opportunity
A responsibility and an opportunity1 min read . Updated: 21 Dec 2020, 07:18 AM IST
In May, the UN brought out a policy brief saying that people with disabilities numbering 1 billion are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit by Covid-19 in terms of fatalities
In May, the UN brought out a policy brief saying that people with disabilities numbering 1 billion are one of the most excluded groups in our society and are among the hardest hit by Covid-19 in terms of fatalities.
Also Read | Inside the rumble in India’s coding jungle
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.
×