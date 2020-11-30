A semiconductor startup ecosystem finally seems to emerge

For example, US-based Applied Materials, which provides equipment for manufacturing semiconductor chips, has started an accelerator programme called Astra in Bengaluru. This creates a channel into global markets and sources of funding. Some early successes have emerged to indicate the potential of Indian startups. Bengaluru-based Saankhya Labs, for example, founded in 2006 by Parag Naik, who returned home after working in Silicon Valley, survived its early years with angel funding as well as strategic investors who were buying its semiconductor and wireless communication products and services. Then it got backing from Intel Capital in 2011 and began expanding its global presence.