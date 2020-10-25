A subscription model fills gaps in healthcare

The biggest challenge for the four-year-old startup has been to persuade stakeholders that providing healthcare to this segment is a big opportunity, despite the challenges. It was a blue ocean, because services of this nature didn’t exist. “You should see the reaction when a subscriber walks into one of our care centres. They are unsure if it’s OK for them to sit on a chair. But that’s what we had in mind—no matter if the person is a Google executive or an Ola driver, they deserve the same quality of care," says Kaur.