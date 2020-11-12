A virus stole Diwali, but professionals are not complaining

For the past three years, Pawan Singh, floor captain at Delhi’s Fig & Maple restaurant, has been working on Diwali. The kitchen staff and servers work in shifts so that each can enjoy at least some time with their family on the festival day. This year, Singh will only get time late in the evening because of an extra workload. “During the lockdown, the industry was hit very badly. We still have not reached where we once were. A lot of our staff has not been able to return because there isn’t enough work. So now I handle more than I used to before," says Singh.