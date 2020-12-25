A walk to remember 2020

I soon found out that there are many other benefits of regular walking, which I had not quite anticipated. For starters, walking has made me calmer, and has helped dissipate any work-related stress that builds up during the day. There is something naturally rhythmic and pleasing about a long outdoor walk that keeps various anxieties at bay. The steady steps forward, with open space all around, and sometimes, a nice breeze too, is liberating in its feel. Walking helps me get far away from my unruly work-desk, which is perhaps a calming influence in itself.