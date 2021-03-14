A warehousing platform straightens out stress points for farmers

Digitization holds the key to making all this work without ‘clusterfug’, a term coined by Stanford professor Hayagreeva Rao to describe snafus that organizations run into while scaling. In the case of Arya, while back-end digitization was implemented from the get-go, the clusterfugs it had to deal with were at the front end. Digitization of the front end where the grain is procured depends on the availability of the internet and digital tools which have improved over the last few years. For example, another Omnivore portfolio startup, AgNext, came up with an artificial intelligence product for quality assessment which has made it more reliable and much faster.