Accessibility is better than doles for the disabled

This is where innovations by startups can create assistive tech solutions for specific needs and communities, especially for markets like India, Africa and Latin America where affordability is a huge factor in enabling access. “The Indian customer can pay only one-twentieth of what a western customer can pay, whether he buys it himself or somebody else buys it and gives it to him. So, you need to innovate on bringing down the cost," says Mohan Sundaram, CEO and founding director of Artilab Foundation, which has set up a unique startup incubator in Bengaluru that is focused exclusively on assistive tech. “We should give importance to what is appropriate, and what’s built in the West is not necessarily appropriate for India."