Accounting apps take fintech straight to mom-and-pop stores

While Khatabook has been ratcheting up customers and funding, others like Vyapar and Gimbooks have taken a different approach. They too are mobile-first and cloud-based with simpler user interfaces and workflows than desktop software like Tally. But they aim for a larger digital footprint than a plain ledger app. That is, they provide a range of features from invoicing and billing to GST filing and inventory management, while keeping their user interface simpler than traditional accounting software.