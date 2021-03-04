After retiring from a 20-year career in public relations, Suchita Ullal was planning to pursue her passion for baking. She signed up, by chance, for a soap-making workshop and found her second calling.

“I was trying to make natural soaps at home. I ended up with 100 soaps," recalls the 64-year-old Bengaluru resident. A friend suggested she have a table at a pop-up in a city hotel. It was an instant hit. “Hotel guests came back for more," she says. What’s more, people at the neighbouring stall wanted Ullal to make 300-400 soaps using the coconut oil they were selling.

Ullal was suddenly neck deep in research on the various combinations of natural oils and fragrances used in soap-making. Post 2018, she added natural skincare products such as body butters, lip balms and shampoo bars to her label, Suchi’s Handmade Skincare products. Working out of her home in Malleshwaram, Ullal does everything herself with some help from her husband. Over the past five years, she has sold about 75,000 soaps through pop-ups and orders via social media and WhatsApp.

Ullal belongs to a small but growing group of women solopreneurs who have created passion-led businesses post retirement, catering to a hyperlocal market with the help of social media. A 2020 report, released by Bain and Co. and Google, states of all women-owned enterprises in India, a majority are single person enterprises, with the largest group being rural non-farm home-based business owners, followed by urban self-employed solopreneurs, who usually work from home. The report cites adds that over the past decade, women-owned enterprises have increased to 20% from 14%.

A major factor enabling such urban entrepreneurs is social media. “Social media has triggered the rise of D2C (direct-to-consumer) businesses, success of creators and influencers, and solopreneurs. It enables visibility and reach. The mushrooming of transaction and delivery platforms completes the circle," says Sairee Chahal, chief executive and founder of SHEROES, a women’s only social networking platform.

Tapping into the power of the Internet, Visakhapatnam-based Usha Prasad set up an e-commerce platform, Little Carrots, selling children’s apparel and accessories soon after she retired from her banking job in 2019. “Having raised four kids, I felt comfortable venturing into this category," says the 61-year-old who has invested 50% of her personal savings in the venture. Not being tech savvy herself, Prasad turned to her children, nieces and nephews initially for help. “They helped set up the website, social media accounts and recruited staff," says Prasad, who employs six people at her Visakhapatnam office and five salespeople in Hyderabad. They source clothing such as smocked dresses from homemakers as well as boutique brands and sell them through their website, Amazon and Flipkart, apart from taking part in flea markets across Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.

Partnering with e-commerce platforms comes with its own challenges. Due to the high commissions they charge, it becomes hard for smaller businesses to make a profit. “With a 30-40% margin, I would barely earn anything on selling a soap priced at ₹100-175," says Ullal, who has chosen to stock some of her products at a lifestyle store in Koramangala and is looking at other partnerships. As far as Prasad is concerned, e-commerce giants are a “necessary evil" as she needs such platforms to increase brand visibility. Little Carrots gets 200-300 orders a month which goes up to 500 during the festive season.

For solo entrepreneurs, help from tech savvy family members plays a vital role. Bengaluru-based Shanti Kishore, who took to selling homemade snacks and chutneys last August, turned to her daughters for help when trying to find a market.

“My eldest daughter, who is a graphic designer, would photograph the products and posts on our Facebook and Instagram accounts. My second daughter, who used to help us run our jewellery business before my husband and I retired, helps with marketing and setting up deliveries using apps," says the 67-year-old. Wary of participating in pop-ups and flea markets during the pandemic, Kishore has, instead, tied up with online platforms such as Living Food as well as a couple of stores to stock her products which retail as Shanti’s Kitchen. With an initial investment of about ₹5 lakh, Kishore is more than happy with the daily orders.

The lockdown has encouraged many to set up home-based ventures. Mumbai’s Archana Raniwala set up Bloom Barn, a boutique flower company where floral arrangements get a fruity twist. Through most of 2020, the 53-year-old learnt the art of floral design. In January, after much family encouragement, she set up the business. Though it’s early days, Raniwala gets two-three orders a day. “I am not taking too many orders as I like to work at my own pace," she says.

Given her previous experience of running a playschool in Aurangabad before she moved to Mumbai in 2010, Raniwala wasn’t afraid of taking the entrepreneurial plunge. “My previous experience made me unafraid of building something from scratch," she says. Ullal, too, believes that her previous work experience has come in handy. “Understanding how a business needs to function optimally, pricing parameters, marketing, writing content were some of the things where my work experience in corporate communications came in handy," she explains.

For these entrepreneurs, one thing is common – the gratification that comes from being appreciated for one’s work. “It took me a few months to perfect my recipes since I was scaling up considerably. And I know that my products are more expensive than those available at most stores. Yet, I have people coming back for my snacks as they trust the quality. Their appreciation keeps me going," says Kishore, who is already planning the new variants she wants to introduce.

