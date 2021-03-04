After retirement, they found their calling

Tapping into the power of the Internet, Visakhapatnam-based Usha Prasad set up an e-commerce platform, Little Carrots, selling children’s apparel and accessories soon after she retired from her banking job in 2019. “Having raised four kids, I felt comfortable venturing into this category," says the 61-year-old who has invested 50% of her personal savings in the venture. Not being tech savvy herself, Prasad turned to her children, nieces and nephews initially for help. “They helped set up the website, social media accounts and recruited staff," says Prasad, who employs six people at her Visakhapatnam office and five salespeople in Hyderabad. They source clothing such as smocked dresses from homemakers as well as boutique brands and sell them through their website, Amazon and Flipkart, apart from taking part in flea markets across Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad.