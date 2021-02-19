After the landmark #MeToo case, will women finally speak up?

The court’s recognition that a person of social status can be a harasser and that the right to reputation is not more important than the right to dignity, is important. One reason women hesitate to complain is that we lump all “virtues" into one basket: he is a good manager, he cannot be a harasser; he is so famous, he cannot be a harasser (to someone like you); he is upper caste, he would not touch you; he sings so beautifully, he cannot be a harasser; he is brilliant, he cannot be a harasser. If he is so “virtuous", you must be the “problem".