Agri startup uses franchise route to smart fields

That was the first bud of what grew into the startup DeHaat (registered as AgRevolution) that Kumar co-founded with Amrendra Singh, Adarsh Srivastava, and Shyam Sundar Singh in Patna in 2012. At the outset, its model was to provide advisory services to farmers and market linkages. It tied up with food processing companies for procurement, assuring them quality and availability of produce. It tied up with input companies to provide seeds, fertilizers and pesticides to farmers, assuring them reliable products at fair prices. Lately it has been bringing financing and insurance companies to its platform.