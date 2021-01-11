AI is helping thermal power plants reduce costs and pollution

But what can mitigate the damage to our health and environment is lowering the amount of coal thermal plants consume. This requires power plants to improve their efficiency by adopting new technologies. But state-owned power plants and electricity subsidies have made it complicated to incentivize a shift to more efficient plants by investing in tech solutions. That’s one reason why industrial IoT startups, which could have helped power plants with data analytics, found it hard to sell their products in India in the past, and focused on buyers in global markets.