Air pollution cutting short life span of wild honey bees

According to Prof Olsson, four sites were chosen for the collection and observation sites were chosen as representative of varying pollution levels, pesticide use, floral abundance, traffic, shade, man-made structures and presence of Giant Asian honey bee colonies. Each site – Hessarghatta (rural), NCBS Campus (low), Lalbagh Botanical Garden (moderate), and Peenya park (high) – was roughly eight kilometer from each other. To confirm the harmful effects they noticed in these bees was due indeed due to air pollution, the researchers repeated the experiments by exposing 2100 lab-reared Drosophila Melanogaster (common fruit fly) to similar environmental conditions. “We got similar results, suggesting that air pollution is the most likely factor, and that the effects are not specific to a single species, since the flies were also impacted," says Dr Olsson.