All-women team in Bharat helps world adopt AI

Little known in this tale of tech triumph is that a group of women in Metiabruz, a predominantly Muslim township on the fringes of Kolkata, played a crucial role in enabling the Cubs and Dodgers pitchers to outperform rivals. They work for iMerit, a startup based in Kolkata and California, that provides the data annotation vital for training AI algorithms. Kinatrax was among its growing roster of global clients. “One thing I never expected was to be mentioned in Sports Illustrated," says Radha Basu, iMerit’s founder, with a twinkle in her eye, referring to an article celebrating the Cubs’ World Series win that had a hat tip for AI. Before iMerit, she started Hewlett Packard’s software centre in Bengaluru in the late 1980s and then took Support.com to a Nasdaq IPO as its CEO.