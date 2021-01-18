An e-bike maker is out to change some perceptions

“Down to like a tenth of a unit of electricity, we know how much energy has gone from the battery pack to the vehicle’s electronic systems and from there to the motor and wheel. That is the level of data we have. So, even if it’s a simple thing like a bearing that’s wearing out, you will see a degradation in efficiency from the motor controller to the wheel. That is how we are able to predict that something may go wrong and you can then schedule a service to fix it before a problem surfaces," explains Rajmohan.