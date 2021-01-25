An ‘ocean fund’ aims to scale up circular economy

Nevertheless, despite the slow-moving wheels of governance and regulation, the idea of creating value from waste has caught the interest of entrepreneurs and impact investors. Bengaluru-based Social Alpha, for one, is an incubator for startups making a social and environmental impact. Among those it has backed is Hasiru Dala Innovations, which provides waste management services to apartment complexes, corporations and brands, while generating demand from recyclers. Social Alpha founder Manoj Kumar also believes that a shift in thinking is the way forward. “This whole activity around waste management was seen as a public service and not as a business. What we are now seeing with the likes of Hasiru Dala and Nepra is a focus on building businesses around it," he says.