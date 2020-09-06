As tech adoption quickens, firms reach out for help

Where Whatfix tries to differentiate is in its enterprise focus. Both founders, Bhatti and Vara Kumar Namburu, worked at Huawei Technologies in Bengaluru. In 2010, they launched their first SaaS product SearchEnabler, which provided specific guidance to enhance SEO for small and medium enterprises. Soon, they saw customers abandoning their product because RoI was poor. And that was because customers were not implementing the SEO recommendations made by the product. Bhatti and Namburu started creating in-app flows to guide users of SearchEnabler and discovered this was a pain point to solve for all SaaS products. In hindsight, Bhatti wishes they had rolled out SearchEnabler earlier, instead of building the product for a year-and-a-half before getting customer input.