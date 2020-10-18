Assistive tech faces multiple challenges

Assistive tech faces multiple challenges1 min read . 10:29 PM IST
Stephen Hawking remains an inspiration for people with disabilities and also for technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs who are trying to make life easy for them
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Stephen Hawking remains an inspiration for people with disabilities and also for technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs who are trying to make life easy for them
Stephen Hawking made most of his contributions to science in a wheelchair. He remains an inspiration for people with disabilities and also for technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs who are trying to make life easy for them.
Stephen Hawking made most of his contributions to science in a wheelchair. He remains an inspiration for people with disabilities and also for technologists, innovators and entrepreneurs who are trying to make life easy for them.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.