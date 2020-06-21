Bengaluru startup brings produce from greenhouses to plates

The switch to B2C isn’t easy. B2B sales teams had to be redeployed, and new systems built. All this while ensuring farm produce was picked up and distributed in time amid lockdowns. One of its warehouses was in a quarantine zone in Bengaluru; half the workers showed up at the other. Two of the co-founders pitched in, sorting, grading and packing. “The first three or four weeks were intense," says Avinash.