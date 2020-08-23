Bootcamps are fixing the coder shortage in India

One of the first startups to tackle this problem was Venturesity, founded in Bengaluru in 2013 to rope in instructors from the tech industry to impart relevant computing skills. But it struggled to monetize the venture with fees of ₹10,000-20,000 for 30-hour courses. The startup pivoted to focus on recruitment through coding challenges or hackathons, changing its name to Skillenza. “Parents were unwilling to pay higher fees for job-oriented courses after already shelling out money to private colleges," recalls Subhendu Panigrahi, founder of Venturesity and Skillenza.